Daya by Zendaya is co-designed by her longtime stylist, Law Roach. Together, they made certain anyone could dress like Zendaya, no matter size, budget, or gender. "I didn’t want anyone to feel alienated, excluded, or feel like they weren’t a part of this," Zendaya told Refinery29 at the launch last month. And for that, we sure are appreciative: With every gender-neutral item in the line retailing for less than $160, and sizes spanning from 0 to 22, it just might be the most inclusive celebrity-designed collection yet.As for the rest of her game-day look, Zendaya opted for pieces you can probably find in your closet: a white T-shirt, frayed-edge jeans, and, of course, a choker. (Zendaya's is actually from her mom's jewelry line, Kizzmet . How sweet!) As for her lace-up stiletto boots? Well, you could probably swap those out for sneakers for a more sporty take.