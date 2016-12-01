Whenever celebrities venture out in public to watch a sporting event, we can’t help but focus a bit more on their courtside outfit game than, well, the actual game. Especially on the heels of Beyoncé’s Vetements unicorn heels and Kendall Jenner’s vintage Lakers tee, famous attendees tend to provide ample distraction from the spectacle that brought them courtside in the first place. The latest star to divert our eyes from the score? Rising fashion icon Zendaya, who wore an oh-so-chic quilted kimono to a Knicks game earlier this week. Here’s the kicker: Unlike Queen Bey’s shoes, Daya’s look can actually be yours for less than $100.
The 20-year-old actress-turned-designer attended the game with Odell Beckham Jr. (and her mom). While some might've been more focused on the trio's social dynamic, our eyes zeroed in on her jacket. See, Zendaya shopped her own recently launched label, Daya by Zendaya, for her courtside look. The olive-green quilted topper is part of her inaugural collection — and retails for $98.
Daya by Zendaya is co-designed by her longtime stylist, Law Roach. Together, they made certain anyone could dress like Zendaya, no matter size, budget, or gender. "I didn’t want anyone to feel alienated, excluded, or feel like they weren’t a part of this," Zendaya told Refinery29 at the launch last month. And for that, we sure are appreciative: With every gender-neutral item in the line retailing for less than $160, and sizes spanning from 0 to 22, it just might be the most inclusive celebrity-designed collection yet.
As for the rest of her game-day look, Zendaya opted for pieces you can probably find in your closet: a white T-shirt, frayed-edge jeans, and, of course, a choker. (Zendaya's is actually from her mom's jewelry line, Kizzmet. How sweet!) As for her lace-up stiletto boots? Well, you could probably swap those out for sneakers for a more sporty take.
