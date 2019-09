Tulle takeover is officially in full swing. For spring/summer 2017, we saw what we're calling the Molly Goddard effect. The young London-based designer has championed the fabric since her first show in 2014, with her signature smocking, pleating, and crocheting turning the joys of our childhood dress-up box into legitimate party wear. It's set the precedent for the fabric du jour, with an array of designers following suit, incorporating the delicate material into their own collections.