Tulle takeover is officially in full swing. For spring/summer 2017, we saw what we're calling the Molly Goddard effect. The young London-based designer has championed the fabric since her first show in 2014, with her signature smocking, pleating, and crocheting turning the joys of our childhood dress-up box into legitimate party wear. It's set the precedent for the fabric du jour, with an array of designers following suit, incorporating the delicate material into their own collections.
Traditionally reserved for wedding veils and ballet tutus, tulle is the dream foundation for ruffles, frills, and flounces. Gucci showed pastel fondant treats with layered hemlines and puffed-up sleeves, while Dior’s red, white, and black tulle midi skirts were embroidered with plants, insects, and hearts. Marques’Almeida presented tulle sleeves emerging from its trademark denim shell top, while Saint Laurent kept things sexy with swaths of tulle tucked into a leather skirt-cum-corset number. Across the board, the fabric was paired with sportswear, slogan sweatshirts, and wide-legged trousers — proof that tulle needn’t mean Tinkerbell (though, if it's coming from Goddard, we, like Rihanna, would very much embrace a neon green number).
With spring shopping on our minds, we've rounded up some of our favorite tulle pieces on the market right now. Click on for dresses, skirts, blouses, and more that you can dress up, dress down, and everything in between.