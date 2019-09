While Goddard’s princess pieces are perfect for parties, and designers like Maria Grazia Chiuri stayed true to the delicacy of the fabric, tulle wasn’t confined to typically girly pieces for SS17. Marques’Almeida presented tulle sleeves emerging from their trademark denim shell top, while Saint Laurent kept things (extremely) sexy with swaths of tulle tucked into a leather skirt-to-corset number . Across the board, the fabric was paired with sportswear, slogan sweatshirts, and wide-legged trousers – proof that tulle needn’t mean Tinkerbell.