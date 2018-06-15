It’s Time To Get Your Dad Some New Sunglasses. Seriously.

If your dad shops like most dads, utility comes first. And well, the consequences of that aren't always pretty. Much like dads and sandals, dads and sunglasses aren't always the coolest mix. That's probably why your dad's shades act more like bug shields than as part of a lewk. But what makes Father's Day more than just a day for backyard grilling is that, finally, you have an excuse to replace his dusty sunglasses with some fresh ones — just in time for summer, too.
The selection ahead will be your saving grace. Aviators, Wayfarers, some like, crazy circle ones...we've got you covered. So, now's your chance to make sure the next time your dad reaches in his glove compartment for his "trusty" pair of shades, he can whip out something you'd actually want for yourself, too. And not, you know, a pair of these.