At the middle of the Thrones season 3 bloodbath was Richard Madden’s Robb Stark, a man who was great at battle plans and awful at weddings. Since 2013, when “The Rains of Castamere” aired, it has been impossible to speak about the episode’s iconic Red Wedding without also talking about Robb Stark, the arrow-stuck figure in the middle of all the gory HBO chaos. If you don’t care about the Robb that Madden crafted, you can’t care about his brutal murder and the destruction of his sprawling bid for Northern Westerosi independence. You definitely can’t care about Robb's defeated last word, “Mother” to a desperate Catelyn, following the gruesome death of his wife and unborn child. But, you do.