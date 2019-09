Another bizarre theory posited that Bodyguard was based on Romeo and Juliet, and so Julia was faking her own death as Juliet did. "She's almost definitely still alive. It's like Shakespeare, but with a happy ending. She tells him she wants to be with him, she fakes her own death, he 'tries' to take his own life. Capulets and Julia Montague," one fan tweeted . The U.K.'s Shakespeare Magazine parsed the veracity of this theory in a Twitter thread and concluded that " Bodyguard does seem to have quite a few Romeo and Juliet references. But essentially it's a political/terrorism drama, so we don't think it really qualifies as a remake or reimagining of Shakespeare's play."