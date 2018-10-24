But when it comes to immediately understanding Bodyguard, which arrives on Netflix on October 24, the Brits have the home turf advantage. The show is grounded in British parliamentary politics. Characters casually fling around phrases like "home office" and "chief whip" and "Labour party." It only takes a couple of context clues (or, in my case, the faint memory of a high school class called Comparative Government) to understand what's going on, but we can help catch you up even faster.