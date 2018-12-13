It's hard to tell who is the biggest star in Netflix's Bodyguard: Richard Madden, Richard Madden's jawline, or Richard Madden's butt. For Madden's parents, they just pray it's not the last one. When the actor appeared on Ellen to discuss his now Golden Globe-nominated role in the six-episode thriller, he discussed the frequent sex scenes he shares with costar Keeley Hawes, and how his parents are coping with their son's derrière becoming such a staple in his work.
"No they're never happy about the butt," Madden told Ellen DeGeneres. "I've made a few mistakes in my time, which is neglecting to tell my mother that there's going to be a sex scene in a show and then I get a kind of hysterical phone call of, 'You must tell me and your father! I was watching it at the time and my cup of tea, I nearly spilled it.' And then she covers her eyes."
Advertisement
Well she better watch out, because the sex scenes aren't slowing down any time soon. In fact, Madden has another already-buzzed about scene in the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman with Taron Egerton. Madden plays Elton's (Egerton) music manager and love interest John Reid, and Egerton told MTV all about their love scene.
"I really threw myself into it," the Robin Hood actor explained. "I filmed my first sex scene for this film. I feel that the movie we’ve shot is absolutely a celebration of everything that Elton John is, and part of that is his sexuality."
No word on how much butt, but Refinery29 will continue to follow this important story closely.
Advertisement