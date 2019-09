These two have moved mountains for clients. Both of them seem to have the same go-to — instead of a basic apology, they urge their clients to lean into the drama. In October 2007, about three months after Kim’s sex tape was leaked , KUWTK premiered its first season. Episode 4 featured Kim owning her sexuality by posing nude for Playboy . After Bieber went bad in 2014 following an arrest in Miami for a DUI and drag racing (among other antics), he admitted to his mistakes and recommitted to his Christian faith, later releasing the biggest album of his career, 2016's Purpose. He appears on the cover of the LP with a huge cross tattoo decorating his chest , and many of the songs are about his connection to God. He even became best friends with his posh pastor, Carl Lentz