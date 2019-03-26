Story from Entertainment

Justin Bieber Is Going Through Some Stuff, But He Still Has His Swag TYVM

Morgan Baila
Photo: Getty Images.
Justin Bieber is embracing his highs and lows.
In a vulnerable Instagram caption, the engaged singer broke down all his barriers in an effort to get real with fans. The note to fans — an open letter of sorts — addresses a myriad of topics ranging from new music to mental health to his beloved swag. It follows a new trend for Bieber, and for other celebrities like the Kardashians, where they address rumours about their personal lives and career themselves on social media.
"So, I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," he began. "I’ve toured my whole teenage life and early 20s. I realized, and as you guys probably, saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that. You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."
Advertisement
"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do. I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have so that I don’t fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health," he explained.
Related Stories
Justin Bieber Sleeps In A Hyperbaric Oxygen Tank
Justin Bieber Opens Up About Depression
Bieber Got Tourists Banned From Iceland Attraction
"I will come with a kick ass album ASAP. My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable. His love is supernatural, his grace is that reliable," Bieber sermonized. "The top is where I reside, period — whether I make music or not the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance, believe that. [ed. note: Despite Bieber's entreaty not to care, we edited the grammar to save your eyes and sanity.]"
View this post on Instagram

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. ? but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

In summary: New music is on the way, but first Bieber is working on fixing some "deep rooted" issues, for his and his loved ones best interests. But most importantly he — despite all the ups and downs — never, ever lost that swag, baby. You better beliebe it.
Advertisement

More from Music