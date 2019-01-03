All The Ways Ariana Grande Is Winning 2019

Ariana Grande really said "Thank U, Next" to 2018, and that's because 2019 is going to be her year. Over the past twelve months, the "Imagine" singer has endured a breakup, an engagement, a death, and another breakup — but managed to take that pain and go from pop princess to pop queen.
While 2018 brought heartache and healing, 2019 promises a fresh start. We already know she has new music on the way, and a world tour that sold out in minutes, but that's not all the 25-year-old has up her sleeves (or down those thigh-high boots). From her new dating philosophy to another major career milestone, the new year is already rife with Grande goodness.
If there's one star to keep an eye on right now, it's her, so we're documenting every notable thing this five-foot powerhouse gets up to. Watch this space, because if you thought Ariana Grande was "Successful" before, just wait until she's finished with 2019.