Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun just made a disturbing admission: He used to severely worry about the "What Do You Mean?" singer's health. In 2014, Bieber went through a bit of a rough patch, which included getting a DUI. Braun has spoken about this dark time before, and was seemingly referencing it again when he told Van Lathan on The Red Pill Podcast, "There was a time when I would go to sleep almost every night — when he had the money to fly away from me — and I was worried every night that I was going to lose him."
He went on to confess that he worried Bieber "was going to die."
"I thought he was going to sleep one night and that he would have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning," he continued, appearing to reference substance abuse.
Braun revealed in 2017 that he used to worry about the singer's death, but this is the first time he's alluded to a specific cause.
At Bieber's worst, Braun said on the podcast that he cut him off from touring.
"He used to yell and scream at me, and he wanted to put music out, he wanted to tour, but I thought if he did that, he would die," he remembered. "So, I just refused."
It was down to Bieber to make a change in his life — since Braun tried to change him for a year and half to no avail — and, luckily, he did.
"It wasn't until one day he woke up and said, 'Hey I need to talk to you, I don't want to be that person anymore,''' Braun said. "And he used to complain, and he used to fight it and that's when he got into a dark place. But when he accepted his responsibility and took a hard look at himself and not what everyone was doing, that's when he owned it and he got healthy."
