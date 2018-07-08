First it was Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged. With so many shotgun engagements cropping up, some people are beginning to question what the hell is going on. According to fans, all signs point to Scooter Braun.
Braun, founder of talent management company SB Projects, represents both Grande and Bieber. Two clients getting engaged to their respective partners after roughly a month of dating each could just be a happy coincidence. Or, as fans seem to think, Braun could be out here securing more than just checks and public appearances. In fact, fans have latched on to the idea that Braun set both of these lightspeed love connections into motion.
Scooter Braun is both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s manager and now they are both engaged within weeks. Kris Jenner is out here giving lessons.— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) July 8, 2018
“I wonder if both Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande engagement within few months of dating is coincidence or for PR purposes,” one user tweeted, while another wrote: “Scooter Braun is working overtime.” Others compared Braun to Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, saying that she “better watch out.” Some were even ruthless enough to praise the fact that Braun isn’t Selena Gomez’s manager because “she don’t need no marriage for promo.” Double yikes since Gomez is Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, and this feels like shade coming for the talent (or lack thereof) of all other parties involved.
I wonder if both Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande engagement within few months of dating is coincidence or for PR purposes. Both has the same manager named Scooter Braun. I guess time will tell.— TaLha Khan (@talhakhan08) July 8, 2018
kris jenner better watch out, scooter braun is coming for manager of the year with ariana and JB getting engaged holy shit— spoopy kait? (@kaitxnic) July 8, 2018
thank god scooter braun isn’t selena’s manager she don’t need no marriage for promo.— selena (@selenerwolves) July 8, 2018
Once Grande caught wind of the conspiracy theory, she decided to respond via Twitter. Her comments shown in the screenshot below, however, have been deleted. “You do realize that we are human beings who love and have lives….right….? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares,” she tweeted. In another tweet, Grande asked a fan to take it easy and to “be nice” to Braun, citing that “he’s wonderful” and “always puts his artists’ health and happiness first.”
okay okay ? be nice to that man. he’s wonderful. and very human. always puts his artists’ health and happiness first.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2018
Is Braun actually playing cupid and instructing his clients to get engaged in order to keep their names trending? Or are both couples just uber in love and eager to settle down? Even fans are backing away from the theory, with one telling Grande, “It was just a stan Twitter joke.”
According to Grande, Braun is currently on vacation with his family. Hopefully he’s not checking Twitter right now.
