9 Accessory Trends Taking Your Summer Wardrobe To The Next Level

Lauren Cunningham, Esther Newman
Photo Courtesy of Mango.
We made it: summer is here! Longer days, sunnier skies, and the mouthwatering scent of barbecues are becoming the norm. But we aren’t quite ready to whip out the short-shorts and bikini tops just yet. 
Learning from our past mistakes, we're proceeding with caution and using accessories to ease into summer style without having to battle it out with the breeze. From consistent seasonal favorites, like '70s aviator sunglasses and bestselling Birkenstocks, to fresh styles like flower chokers and rosettes, these accessory trends are sure to transform your summer style (no matter the weather).
Flower choker necklaces

From Harry Styles to Bella Hadid, corsages have had many a red-carpet moment in recent months, and we're starting to see the trend trickle down to street style looks in the form of the flower choker necklace.
Mango
Printed Flower Choker
$25.99
Mango
By Anthropologie
Rosette Wrap Necklace
$38.00
Anthropologie
Stradivarius
Multi-way Floral Choker
$12.90
Stradivarius

Boho belts

Y2K style isn't going anywhere. The latest in a long list of revived trends? Boho belts, from chunky medallions to delicate waist chains. Purely decorative, they add a new element to every outfit (just don't expect them to hold your jeans up).
Urban Outfitters
Embossed Chain Belt
$25.00
Urban Outfitters
FP Collection
Duke Concho Belt
$38.00
Free People
By Anthropologie
Pearl Chain Belt
$80.00
Anthropologie

Funky print tote bags

A trusty tote will never go out of style, but striking shades and pretty patterns lend a summery twist. Candy stripes come through as one of the most popular picks, perking up any outfit in a way that's both fashionable and functional.
Baggu
Awning Stripe Standard Reusable Bag
$20.00
Paul Smith
H&M
Canvas Tote Bag
$19.99
H&M
Kind Bag
Gingham-print Reusable Medium Woven Bag
$12.50
Selfridges

Chunky sandals

Bringing our Lizzie McGuire dreams into reality, chunky sandals are an evergreen summer style staple. If you're keen to drop a month's rent on a pair, The Row's leather flip-flops are the pinnacle of the trend. Luckily for us mere mortals, there are plenty of other budget-friendly options.
The Row
Ginza Leather And Suede Sandals
$990.00
MatchesFashion
Aldo
Mcguire Wedge Sandal - Platform
$75.00
Aldo
FitFlop
F-mode Luxe Leather Flatform Toe-post Sandals
$130.00
FitFlop

Birkenstock sandals

Love them or loathe them, Birkenstocks need little introduction. Further cementing our love of ugly, clunky sandals, the brand has restocked its bestselling Bostons and added some more fashion-forward styles, like the Milano oiled-leather sandal with gold-tone hardware.
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
$110.00
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather
$158.00
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Birkenstockmilano Oiled-leather Sandals
$149.00
MatchesFashion

Bucket hats

Festival season is on its way, bringing the bucket hat into sharp focus. Few fashion items have had a glow-up like this accessory and now even luxury labels like Jacquemus and Prada are getting in on the action.
Mango
Natural Fiber Bucket Hat
$49.99
Mango
Jacquemus
Multicolor 'le Bob Gadjo' Bucket Hat
$68.00$115.00
SSENSE
Seafolly
Brand-patch Terry-cloth Cotton Bucket Hat
$44.00
Selfridges

Aviator sunglasses

Maybe it was Top Gun: Maverick, maybe it was Daisy Jones & The Six; either way, we've been reminded why aviator glasses are such a staple. Added bonus: they suit almost every face shape.
Ray-Ban
Aviator Classic Sunglasses
$163.00
Ray-Ban
Quay
High Key Aviator Sunglasses
$75.00
ASOS
Krewe
Coleman Sunglasses
$375.00
Krewe

Basket bags

Even if the closest thing you'll see to the sea this year is a paddling pool in your backyard (or a bowl on your balcony), a basket bag will bring that summer holiday vibe without the need to venture out. A perfect picnic basket or office-ready tote, this simple style will have you thinking it's summer no matter the weather.
Brother Vellies
Sailboat Straw Basket Tote
$270.00$450.00
Nordstrom
Whistles
Tillie Checkerboard Straw Tote Bag
$70.00
Selfridges
$129.00
Whistles
Mango
Jute Basket Bag
$59.99
Mango

Printed scarves

This multifunctional accessory has limitless styling options. Around the neck, to protect a bag handle, or even to cover your hair from the harsh rays of the sun...the possibilities are endless. We're marking it as a must-have.
AllSaints
Rafaela Silk Bandana
$49.00
AllSaints
& Other Stories
Printed Scarf
$49.00
& Other Stories
Longchamp
Silk Scarf 50 In Green
$95.00
Longchamp
