All The Best Street Style From Australian Fashion Week

On Monday stylish crowds descended on Sydney arts center Carriageworks for Afterpay Australian Fashion Week. While we're keeping our eyes peeled for the latest looks on the runways, we’re not ashamed to admit that we find the street style at the event just as alluring.
Last year's street style saw a turn towards a more individualistic sense of style, with playful mix-ups of designer and thrifted streetwear, sports luxe and retro formalwear, all capped off with bold accessories.
This year, the event is featuring more emerging Aussie designers than ever before, resulting in street style looks that are fresh and dynamic, with self-expression at their core. If the street style from Day 1 is anything to go off, we won't be lacking for outfit inspiration.
Ahead, a look at our favorite street style moments from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week.