Maybe it's the Barbiecore effect — people aren't ready to let go of their puff sleeves, mini skirts, and pink attire — or fall's soon-to-be cozy vibe is already in the air. Either way, as you begin to tap into fall fashion with cropped jackets and midi skirts , consider creating your own soft girl aesthetic with the layerable silhouettes ahead. We've gathered key staples, such as puff-sleeve dresses, peplum tops, polo shirts, and cozy cardigans — all in light shades like sky blue, copper, and pink. You can't complete the look without Mary Janes or ballet flats either, and frilly and slouchy socks are a must. Who knew creating the ultimate soft girl look was this easy?