Reformation’s Black Friday Sale Has Your Party Wardrobe On Lock

Reformation’s Black Friday Sale just dropped, and it’s as good of an opportunity as any to build out your holiday-party wardrobe (and beyond).
For a limited time, the brand is offering 25% off everything, including coveted limited-edition styles. Translation: Now’s your chance to snag dreamy velvet and silk dresses, darling bow-adorned tops, fanciful bubble-hem skirts, and divine leopard-print coats that are as plush as they are polished. Need finishing touches? Velvet Mary Janes, trendy east-west mini bags, and kitten heels made for dancing all night are also on offer.
These pieces are too good to linger in stock, so you’ll want to act fast — keep scrolling to shop our picks from the Reformation Black Friday sale before your size disappears.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Dresses
Steal the spotlight this season with Reformation’s show-stopping winter dresses. From bubble-hem silhouettes and sleek cutouts to lush knits and flowing silk gowns, these pieces are your RSVP-ready answer for every event.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Tops
Perfect for elevating denim or adding a touch of drama to party skirts, Reformation's on-sale tops include everything from asymmetrical necklines to romantic bow-adorned blouses and sleek sequin styles that dazzle from day to night.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Jackets & Coats
Reformation has the ultimate winter coat edit, featuring everything from plush faux-fur and It girl slouchy silhouettes to ultra-cozy sweater jackets — on point for bundling up for brisk strolls or layering over your soirées-ready ensembles.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Skirts
From long, demure skirts in midi and maxi lengths to dazzling sequined minis and low-rise styles, Reformation has every look you need to take you from workweek to weekend — cue your seamless office-to-cocktail transitions.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Sweaters
Festive, fresh, and undeniably versatile — scoop up one of Reformation’s amazing on-sale sweaters, from bold cardigans to seasonal Fair Isle designs and clingy, second-skin woolen cuts.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Pants
Craving new wide-leg jeans, polished work pants, or comfy knitted flares? Reformation’s got you — and the answer is 25% off.
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Accessories
Do you need another pair of Mary Janes or a sumptuous suede tote? Probably not. But are these marked-down gems too good to pass up? Emphatically, yes.
