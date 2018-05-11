If there was ever a category to go your biggest, boldest, and brightest, it’s swimwear. And this summer, brands are serving up a technicolor palette of one-pieces and bikinis.
The trend that first caught our eye on the runways at Dolce & Gabbana, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Peter Pilotto (to name a few) has now translated to our poolside wardrobe — and coming in a variety of silhouettes, from retro two-pieces and high-cut bottoms, to one-shoulder tops and styles for busty gals, there’s undoubtedly a multi-colored swimsuit for you.
A multifacted trend, color-saturated suits come with variety: Stripes are a reasonable foray into the look, whether you’re drawn to a style that features every shade of the rainbow or prefer one that's slightly more subdued. Graphic colorblocking and abstract patterns are bold options to consider, too, as are swirly patterns and asymmetric lines.
If you're sick of the solid black bathing suit you retreat to time and time again, here's 17 colorful options that are anything but boring.