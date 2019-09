The trend that first caught our eye on the runways at Dolce & Gabbana , Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Peter Pilotto (to name a few) has now translated to our poolside wardrobe — and coming in a variety of silhouettes, from retro two-pieces and high-cut bottoms, to one-shoulder tops and styles for busty gals , there’s undoubtedly a multi-colored swimsuit for you.