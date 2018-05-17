Transparency is in the air. Strictly fashion speaking, when it comes to our shoes, our clothes, our bags, we've been airing out our business a little more than usual this year. From PVC trench coats to plastic totes that puts our daily necessities on full display, see-through fashion is taking the lead.
The latest clear trend to hit the streets takes the form of plastic earrings. While we watched acrylic jewelry seep its way onto our ears last fall, clear lucite hoops have put plastic on the chic list with crystal clear resin hoops running upwards of $450. But expensive earrings aren't the only way to go if you're looking to conquer the trend. Bella Hadid just debuted a $38 pair from Baublebar at Cannes (don't worry, we've added the link to them in this list), and Alison Lou, well-known for her cute yet pricey 14K hoops and emoji-studded jewels just released an entire jelly lucite earring line called "Loucite," with everything running under $165 (yes, those are in here too).
For all the lucite hoops we're adding to our vacation packing wish-lists, shop ahead.