The latest clear trend to hit the streets takes the form of plastic earrings. While we watched acrylic jewelry seep its way onto our ears last fall, clear lucite hoops have put plastic on the chic list with crystal clear resin hoops running upwards of $450. But expensive earrings aren't the only way to go if you're looking to conquer the trend. Bella Hadid just debuted a $38 pair from Baublebar at Cannes (don't worry, we've added the link to them in this list), and Alison Lou, well-known for her cute yet pricey 14K hoops and emoji-studded jewels just released an entire jelly lucite earring line called "Loucite," with everything running under $165 (yes, those are in here too).