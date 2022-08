Lululemon’s First Dog Product Is Actually A Clever TikTok Hack

A funny thing happened when I recently stopped by my local Lululemon boutique to browse. I was naturally accompanied by my rescue pomchi , and, as per usual, he was hamming it up with fellow customers. “If you guys ever made stuff for dogs, I’d be first in line to get one of everything,” I joked to an employee who offered Miso a treat from a glass jar at the registers. “Well, we don’t do that yet — but people love these mini backpacks for dogs,” he replied with a smile, gesturing to a display of teeny-tiny backpacks with carabiners. I don’t quite remember what happened next, but all I know is that I was suddenly leaving the store without the leggings I planned to buy, but with a Honey I Shrunk The Kids-sized pack in black nylon.