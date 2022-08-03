This Dog Toy Is Perfect For Keeping Your Pup Busy While You WFH

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off at Wild One through August 28 using promo code R29DOG20.
I adopted my precious rescue Miso during the pandemic, and I won't lie: Some days my productivity is seriously challenged by the presence of an extremely cute, energetic pup. Whether it's barking at the exact moment I'm presenting something on Zoom or pawing my keyboard as I'm typing (he's the jealous type), my furry friend's heart is in the right place when he begs for attention — no matter how many times I explain to him that no job equals no treats.
Here's where Wild One's latest innovation comes in: Tennis Tumble isn't just your dog's new fave toy. It's about to be your new WFH essential, allowing you to focus on bringing home the bacon while your pup focuses on having fun and generally living their best life. (For all the office folks, it's just as helpful as a boredom buster while your pup awaits your return.)
Made with medium and big breeds in mind — sorry, smol pups — Tennis Tumble is Wild One's first interactive toy that is not only fun for your dog, but helps challenge them mentally. (Which, important.) Tennis Tumble has a hollow, cylindrical body that houses a tennis ball inside, which your dog will either love or hate trying to get at. Like Wild One's other toys, it's made from natural rubber and comes in several colorways to stylishly coordinate with your dog's favorite harness or collar walk kits. It clocks in at $20, but lucky for you – we have a reader-exclusive promo code to get you an extra 20% off your *entire* Wild One order. All you need to do to get the extra savings is use promo code R29DOG20 at checkout and voilà. And with all the money you save on your next haul, we can think of a treat jar that could use some restocking...
