The yarn La Saison uses are is sourced from farms in Australia, spun in Italy, and 3D-knitted in Brooklyn — they've been all over the world and are now destined for your closet. And while they are an investment, they are an investment that lasts and lasts. Browse through the brand's excellent basics, polos, sweaters, and pants ahead. There is an array of glorious fall-esque colors to choose from like chestnut, mulberry, ruby red, midnight blue, and more, to pair with your favorite blue jeans or maxi skirt . Your fall wardrobe doesn't know what's coming.