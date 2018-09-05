Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Indie Files
Beauty
How I Marie Kondo'd My Makeup Collection
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Does This $40 Exfoliating Toner Actually Rival P50?
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
These $10 Waxing Strips Will Convince You To Toss Your Razor
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Korea's Best-Selling Primer Is "Glass Skin" In A Compact
by
Samantha Sasso
The Indie Files
Beauty
10 Innovative Indie Beauty Brands To Watch This Fall
Megan Decker
Sep 5, 2018
Beauty
The Body Wipes That Finally Give You An Excuse Not To Shower
Samantha Sasso
Aug 12, 2018
Beauty
This Skin-Brightening Exfoliator Is Just As Magical As It Looks
Megan Decker
Jul 15, 2018
Beauty
Goop's New Salt Scrub Made My Hair Look Better Than Ever
Why was I not scrubbing my scalp earlier?!
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Eye Cream That Made Me Believe In Eye Cream Again
Much like yoni eggs and rose-quartz facial rollers, I used to consider eye cream a little bit of a novelty, a nice idea with minimal payoff. That is, until
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Bronzer That Finally Made Me Believe In Bronzer
They say that, the minute you stop looking, that's when you find “the one” — and I’d been looking for the right bronzer for a very lon
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
These Chakra Oils Are Worth Becoming A Stereotype For
Last year, I brought my mom with me to a dinner party full of friends and colleagues — all twenty-something, single, living in Brooklyn, and into astrolo
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
The Face Cream That Finally Faded My Acne Scars
K-beauty ingredients range from the not-so-scary (sea kelp) to the downright-terrifying (bee venom). And somewhere smack in the middle you'll find sna
by
Danielle Cohen
Beauty
The One Thing You Should Add To Your Skin-Care Routine
Interventions might make for good TV, but anyone sitting on the brown sofa on the other side of the screen can tell you: It's not easy convincing some
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Product Instantly Transforms My Fine, Lifeless Hair
Of all the excess I've recently chosen to crop out of the JPEG of my life — stress, cheese, low-rise jeans — there's one thing that's b
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Oil Makes Shaving My Vagina
So
Much Better
Whatever you do (or don't do) with your pubic area is between you and your maker. But in the spirit of over-sharing, I briefly tried laser hair remova
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
The Eye Cream That Delivers 8 Hours Of Sleep In A Pump
There's a man out there who just turned 105 and swears it's because he adds a shot of whiskey to his tea every morning. Which sounds fun and all,
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
The Facial Oil That Finally Made Me Believe In Facial Oils
For someone who pays about as much attention to “rules” as Donald Trump in front of a teleprompter, even I have a few strict guidelines I follo
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Creamy Lipstick-Balm Hybrid Is Perfect For Kissing
People have always said that straight men don't like to kiss women who wear lipstick, to which I have always said, who the fuck cares? Women will wear
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
This Powder Lipstick Will Be Your Newest — & Messiest — Obsession
Forget what your first-grade teacher told you: Research has shown that a “clean setting” — as in, a tidy desk — might not always be the mos
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Multi-Use Balm That's Saved My Cuticles This Winter
Ninety percent of the time, I don’t believe in magic. But every once in awhile, I find the Hermione Granger inside of me swearing that magic is the only
by
Jen Anderson
Beauty
This Under-The-Radar Bronzer Is Finally Getting The Attention It ...
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Exactly What To Do If You Fall Asleep In Your Makeup
A beauty editor's Sunday morning skin savior.
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Acne-Clearing Face Mask That Changed My Skin
You know how in epic love stories, even after war, betrayal, or being strangely forbidden by someone's mustached father, the couple always finds their
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Liquid Lipstick Will Last Through
Anything
— & It's...
Liquid lipsticks are a no-fail option for almost any occasion that doesn't involve sitting on the couch in your underwear. The intense color is like a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Serum Will Change Your Skin — But You Don't Want To Know Wha...
They've been sacrificed to the gods since ancient times, outfitted us in warm coats and scarves, fed us with their milk and meat, healed our chapped s
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
You'll Think This Affordable Vegan Mascara Is Better Than Pricier...
The best $14 you can spend on your lashes.
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Cleanser Does
So
Much More Than Just Remove Your Ma...
Cleansing is one of the most important components of a skin-care routine. Who wants to drift off to sleep with day-old makeup and pollution particles caked
by
Michaela Rollings
Beauty
This Baby Oil For Grown-Ups Makes My Skin As Soft As A Newborn's
In my opinion, there's a difference between being a grown woman and a Grown Ass Woman. Grown women do the prerequisites: they pay their bills, they ma
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Priming Eye Gel Is A Game-Changer — & You've Never Heard Of It
When I was in high school, I got the Clinique Moisture Surge gift set for Christmas. The little pink jar of moisturizer was like a little gem of what I con
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Do Wrinkle Patches
Actually
Work?
They're not a total gimmick.
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
This Rose Quartz Highlighter Is Infused With Good Vibes — & It's ...
It feels a little basic, but I'm a firm believer that everything's better with a tinge of pink. Champagne at Sunday brunch? Only if it's ros
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Body Tool Looks Like A Car Wash Rag — But It's Actually
...
This odd scrubber made my skin crazy smooth in one use.
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Only Face Cleanser That Washes Away All My Stress
Whenever I visit my parents, my mother always welcomes me home with one statement: “Honey, your stress is showing.” She's not talking abou
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Pink Face Mask That's About To Take Over Your Instagram Feed
Australia is known for three things — gorgeous beaches, kangaroos, and cooler-than-you surfers. And while the island country lands on many a bucket list,
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted