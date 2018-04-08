The One Thing You Should Add To Your Skin-Care Routine

Interventions might make for good TV, but anyone sitting on the brown sofa on the other side of the screen can tell you: It's not easy convincing someone to do something they don't want to do, especially when it comes to changing a habit. I recently learned this first-hand when I staged a skin-care intervention for my 33-year-old girlfriend.
Not only does she give approximately zero fucks about skin care, she also only owns two products in total: a cleanser and a moisturizer. (Which is a start... if you're 14.) She resists most things I bring home, saying they're "too much work." But recently, I was finally able to convince her to, at the very least, consider adding two more items into her rotation: retinol (the rocket fuel of anti-aging ingredients) and sunscreen (to prevent future damage).
Advertisement
Now, I'll be honest that we're still looking for an SPF she doesn't hate using in the morning, but we're having better luck with the very first retinol cream I grabbed. It's from a little-known indie brand that just launched called No B.S. — and it's been a huge hit. For starters, and by request of my natural-leaning girlfriend, it doesn't have any parabens, sulfates, or artificial fragrances, and instead contains plant-based ingredients like aloe vera, lavender oil, and vitamin E.
It was easy to get her to try it, partly because the formula makes your face smell like you just ran through the lavender fields of L'Abbaye de Senanque. (Important to note: That isn't for everyone.) But don't be fooled by the flowery scent: This stuff really works. After applying it before bed every night for the last two months, she swears her skin has never looked better. And I've also noticed a huge improvement in evenness and texture, too, which is a lot considering I only use it a few nights a week when I stay over.
The truth is, habits don't change overnight. I may never convert her to a full-blown skin-care enthusiast, and that's okay. For now, I'm declaring her most recent text, "Hey, think you could get any more of that purple stuff?" a success story.
Advertisement