This New Book Is The Skin-Care Bible — Literally

"There are a number of things that are very different from my days as a teenager in the early 1990s. The sheer volume of products on the market is the biggest one — I remember just having Clean & Clear and Clearasil for my spots! Trends have changed, too — skin-care routines have become so much more complicated and multistep, but I remain skeptical that we need to layer so many products onto our skin. We have become much more aware of the importance of sunscreen use for preventing premature skin aging, and there's been a drive towards skin care labeled 'natural' or 'organic' as wellness has gained popularity – again, not something I think is necessarily a good thing. It leads to the misconception that these products are somehow safer or better than synthetic ones."