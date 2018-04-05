If You're Serious About Skincare, This Book Is Your Bible

For those people that don’t have any specific skin problems and are blessed with “normal” skin, most basic home skincare such as moisturisers will be adequate. However, if there is a problem with the skin then home skincare as a general rule will work for mild concerns but will never be as effective as clinic-based treatments. The same goes for those interested in reducing skin ageing. At-home skincare is not as good as professional treatments. The simplest reason for this is that clinic-based treatments are stronger than what can be sold to the general public. I see people on a daily basis in my clinic that have spent a fortune on skincare which simply is not going to work despite what the packaging says.