Combination Skin? You'll Want To Try This New Skincare Launch

A common misconception is that oily skin is well hydrated. The skin overall may be equally hydrated (or not well hydrated), but excess sebum is still being produced in the T-zone (or the O-zone). An often-overlooked fact is that increased sebum production often goes together with irritated or sensitive skin. The key to all of the formulations within the In Two Minds range is that they address the oily T-zone (or O-zone) without causing disturbance to the drier parts of the face, while assisting with decongesting, soothing and purifying the skin.