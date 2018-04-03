When a hyped US beauty brand drops in the UK, we're always keen to try the products we've seen on our Instagram feeds. We're lucky to have had the likes of Kate Somerville, Herbivore Botanicals and IGK – all aesthetically pleasing cult hits – land on our shores over the past year, but the latest launch isn't one you should overlook because of its unremarkable packaging.
CeraVe is a dermatologist-founded skincare brand with a focus on dry skin, and launched in the US back in 2005. Now one of the fastest-growing brands in the States, and a continuous top-seller on Amazon (the reviews are testament to its consumers' loyalty), CeraVe is sold at pharmacies and big beauty outlets across the US; it's a household name. It only launched in the UK this month and we are predicting people are going to love it.
So what's the science behind the brand? "Science has proven that dry skin occurs as a result of the breakdown of your natural skin barrier. Traditional moisturisers are comprised of ingredients such as: humectants (which attract water to the skin) and emollients (the oily layer which sits on top of the skin to stop water escaping),” explains Tom Allison, Vice President of Professional Marketing, CeraVe USA. “These can be effective, but they don’t directly address the compromised skin barrier which causes dry or irritated skin in the first place. To do that, you need to add ceramides which will help to restore the skin barrier function."
"All CeraVe products are enriched with three essential lipid molecules – ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II – found naturally in the skin," Maïté Cristiani, Brand Director, explains. "Ceramides are part of the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the epidermis) and ensure that the skin barrier functions correctly. When ceramide levels are low, the skin barrier is weakened and skin can become dry, itchy, or irritated. By adding these three ceramides to its skincare range, CeraVe helps restore the skin barrier, giving plump, hydrated skin. We also use a patented technology known as MVE (Multi-Vesicular Emulsion) that gradually releases the ceramide-enriched formula over 24 hours, providing long-lasting hydration to the skin."
As for the products themselves? They may be aimed at dry skin types, but they also plump and hydrate oily and combination skin. For those with skin concerns like acne, eczema and psoriasis, the range will be a hit, as Cristiani ensures us that all products are gentle on the skin, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, paraben-free and allergy-tested. The Hydrating Cleanser gets our seal of approval as a lightweight but thorough morning cleanser, while the Moisturising Lotion will transform the most stubborn of winter-ravaged skin.
With products ranging between £4.12 (for the Reparative Hand Cream) and £10.87 (for the Moisturising Cream Pot), how can the brand maintain such low price points while still delivering on their dermatologist-backed formulas? "The mission of the brand is to offer dermatological skincare for all," Cristiani says. "The pillars of the brand are: efficacy, safety, compliance and affordability. Thus, we put all our effort and most of the cost of the product in the formula in opposition to packaging, for example." With brands like CeraVe and The Ordinary making way for affordable yet results-driven skincare, in 2018 there's absolutely no need to give up a month's rent in pursuit of glowing skin.
