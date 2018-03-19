Japan may be the beauty industry's go-to destination for skincare right now but Korean beauty is still riding high, leading the way with its innovative and experimental products.
Whether you fell head over heels for cushion compacts and their easy coverage application, or have added essences to your routine thanks to the plethora of hydrating and fast-absorbing water-cum-serum treatments coming out of Korea, chances are you'll be thrilled with news of J.One's Jelly Pack dropping in the UK.
US beauty giant Sephora's bestselling product, J.One Jelly Pack is now available at Cult Beauty, Selfridges and Feel Unique, meaning UK fanatics need not make a beauty pilgrimage to Korea to get their hands on it. What's the deal, then? Created by Korean actress Ha Ji-won in a bid to reduce her lengthy morning skincare ritual, Jelly Pack fast became the staple of working SoKo women due to its 3-in-1 priming, hydrating and masking properties.
The gel formula liquefies on the skin, and only two to three pumps are needed in the morning (after cleansing) to prep skin for makeup. Not just a primer, fragmented hyaluronic acid penetrates pores with hydration, while fullerene (the discovery of which won a Nobel Prize) protects against environmental onslaught – a skin aggravator as prevalent in Korea as it is in London. Collagen-boosting peptides keep skin looking plump and firm rather than matted, too. The product can be used alone or under makeup, and the sister formula – Black Jelly Pack – is a wonderful overnight mask treatment containing black truffle, black cumin, black pearl and black propolis to hydrate and smooth.
If you still don't believe the hype, the stats speak for themselves: 5 million units were sold over just three shows on a Korean shopping channel, and globally, one Jelly Pack sells every 60 seconds. Just a tip from the many reviews we've read: Rather than patting it onto the skin, it's best to smooth up and around, targeting the T-zone first and cheeks afterwards.
With spring (hopefully) around the corner, we're looking to streamline our skincare regime, and this nifty little cult hit from the world of K-beauty will slide nicely onto our bathroom shelf.
