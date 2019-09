This Creamy Lipstick-Balm Hybrid Is Perfect For Kissing

But without the disposable income and potential investors to help me establish a safe-for-dogs health-and-beauty empire of my own, I'm doing the next best thing by wearing makeup that's natural and safe enough for my dog to lick off my face. Is that weird? Probably, yes, but she is a big dog with a big tongue and moves very quickly, so these things do happen. Fortunately, when they do, I'll be wearing Context's Nude Balm , an excellent sheer, creamy, shiny lipstick-balm hybrid that I can't get enough of right now. It's conveniently made with candelilla wax, watermelon extract, and vitamins C and E, and without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. (The brand is also cruelty-free, which is good, because I would not want any animals harmed in the making of a product that's safe for my animal.)