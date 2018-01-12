No-makeup makeup is no longer just a fleeting trend — it's one of the biggest beauty staples, and it’s not going anywhere soon. So, of course, there’s a huge demand for cosmetics that make your skin look effortlessly flawless. Unfortunately, the results aren’t always easy to achieve. Proper skin care plays an important part in pulling off the “natural” look, but it’s something many people forget about or don’t have time for. Instead, we rely on makeup to conceal flaws, and natural goes out the window in favor of caked-on foundation.
Luckily, a lot of brands combine skin care and makeup. Your morning routine can become faster and simpler if you use a single BB cream that packs sunscreen, moisturizer, and foundation, and your quixotic quest for dramatic lashes that won’t fall out can end with lash-enhancing mascara. It's a wonder all makeup isn't infused with skin-care benefits.
For now, here are the brands that are ahead of the pack — and which genius products you should be buying from each.