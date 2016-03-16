THIS Will Make Your Makeup Look So Much Better

To be honest, we don't put a ton of effort into prepping our faces for makeup — especially if we're just applying our everyday products. It's one more step at the bathroom sink that feels a little unnecessary. But the proof is in the primer. Our makeup looks so much better when we go that extra mile (okay, millimeter).
The secret to priming, though? Different kinds of makeup require different kinds of prepping methods. What works for your full-coverage foundation doesn't necessarily work for your tinted moisturizer. So, we tapped beauty expert and makeup artist Nick Barose to find out how to prime for every product. Ahead are his tips and tricks for creating a flawless base — across the board.
The secret to priming, though? Different kinds of makeup require different kinds of prepping methods. What works for your full-coverage foundation doesn't necessarily work for your tinted moisturizer. So, we tapped beauty expert and makeup artist Nick Barose to find out how to prime for every product. Ahead are his tips and tricks for creating a flawless base — across the board.