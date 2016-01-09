No-makeup makeup is no longer just a fleeting trend — it's one of the biggest beauty staples, and it’s not going anywhere soon. So, of course, there’s a huge demand for cosmetics that make your skin look effortlessly flawless. Unfortunately, the results aren’t always easy to achieve. Proper skin care plays an important part in pulling off the “natural” look, but it’s something many people forget about or don’t have time for. Instead, we rely on makeup to conceal flaws, and natural goes out the window in favour of caked-on foundation.