This Powder Lipstick Will Be Your Newest — & Messiest — Obsession

Forget what your first-grade teacher told you: Research has shown that a "clean setting" — as in, a tidy desk — might not always be the most effective way to foster creativity. "Everyone wants you to be neat," wrote Kathleen Vohs, PhD, the lead psychological scientist on one such study. "But there may be times being messy is good, too. [It leads] to something that firms, industries, and societies want more of: creativity."
I might not necessarily agree with ditching the Marie Kondo method in every aspect of my life, but when it comes to my latest beauty obsession, Clē Cosmetics Melting Lip Powder, the whole "messy-is-better" hypothesis rings true.
This powder lipstick is messy — like, when you're eating a powdered-sugar donut, and every bite leaves a light dusting of white powder in your lap. Do you care? Not really, because you're eating a donut, and it's a messy means to a delicious end. The same goes for the Melting Lip Powders: Every time you pop open the cap, a bit of the pigmented powder might just land on your keyboard, but you can deal with that, right?
This powder first goes on like a fine dusting, but it melts away within seconds, leaving behind a lightweight stain and matte finish that will not budge. As the intensity fades throughout the day, the color still stays intact in a soft, just-drank-a-bottle-of-Merlot tinted kind of way. With the weightless feel, the perfect color pay-off, and the fact that it makes me think of donuts, this is one (tiny) mess worth making.
