This Powder Lipstick Will Be Your Newest — & Messiest — Obsession

This powder lipstick is messy — like, when you're eating a powdered-sugar doughnut, and every bite leaves a light dusting of white powder in your lap. Do you care? Not really, because you're eating a donut, and it's a messy means to a delicious end. The same goes for the Melting Lip Powders: Every time you pop open the cap, a bit of the pigmented powder might just land on your keyboard, but you can deal with that, right?