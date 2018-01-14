Exactly What To Do If You Fall Asleep In Your Makeup

I absolutely hate falling asleep with my makeup on. I despise it so much that, until college, I assumed everyone felt the same way — which I quickly learned was not the case. Fun fact: I was so offended by wearing makeup to bed back then that I would wipe off my best friend's lingering eyeliner while she slept.
Years later, not much has changed. Of course, I'm only human — a human who sometimes falls asleep on Saturday night between tossing off my shoes and taking a preemptive dose of Advil. In these rare cases, I make up for it with these handy peel pads.
By the time I wake up — in a cold sweat and panicking because I certainly did not drink enough water the night before, I might add— I race to the bathroom in search of my skin plan B (no, not that one). Enter: Neogen's Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads. These non-drying, exfoliating pads are so effective that within 10 minutes I can convince everyone that I successfully achieved a full eight hours of shut-eye — without the gross, dry, cakey, and irritated feeling of waking up in last night's makeup.
About the size of my palm, these pads are the K-beauty secret you never knew you needed. Slip your fingers into the pad's pouch and start gently sweeping it across your face — from forehead all the way down to your neck. The textured gauze pad not only (gently!) physically exfoliates your skin, but uses lactic acid and lemon extract to chemically brighten and rejuvenate skin almost instantly. But it doesn't stop there. Flip the pad over and use the softer, quilted side to give skin an added dose of the peel's gentle magic. Rinse, then stare at your refreshed skin like you didn't just greet the new day with your contour still intact.
Moral of the story? If I can't turn back the clock and stop myself from ordering that fourth beer on tap, at the very least, I can wipe away some evidence of last night's events with a lemon-fresh peel pad.
