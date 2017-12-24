This Liquid Lipstick Will Last Through Anything — & It's Natural

Liquid lipsticks are a no-fail option for almost any occasion that doesn't involve sitting on the couch in your underwear. The intense color is like a tattoo for your lips, leaving behind the kind of stain you hope to see (but rarely do) after a glass of red wine, and a really good formula won’t leave you feeling like you just tried the Saltine cracker challenge. But what about when you want a lipstick that can withstand the raunchiest makeout session and isn't full of questionable chemicals? Well, then you turn to Lawless.
Finding an effective lipstick — a liquid, matte lipstick no less — is nearly impossible on the green beauty market. Most end up being sheer washes of color that barely last through a sip of water. Not with this brand. After officially launching in October, you can now find eight shades — from a sultry nude to a blood-red — that are all equally effective and beautiful. The formula is as opaque as those from its mainstream competitors, lasts for hours without cracking or pilling, and is as good for your lips as lipstick gets. According to WWD, the formula is free of carcinogenic, toxic, hormone and endocrine-disrupting ingredients (along with many other long, hard-to-pronounce chemicals you can find on the brand's site). Essentially, Lawless attempts to counteract the greenwashing of the beauty market we see every day by offering up products that are pretty and safe.
Will one lipstick convince me to convert my entire routine, Emma Watson-style? Probably not. But if more brands start making good-for-you makeup with pro-kit color payoff like this, I might just be forced to.
