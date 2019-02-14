5 Couples Put Long-Wear Lipstick To The Ultimate Test

Lipstick can be incredibly sexy — until you get to the actual sex part. Unless you're planting a cautious peck — which is about as exciting and passionate as it sounds — the stuff gets everywhere. But an array of extreme long-wear lipsticks claim to withstand your raunchiest makeout sessions — with one even promising to last through 90 kisses (which might be a little excessive, but maybe that's just us).
We enlisted five real couples to swipe 'em on, make out, and report back on the results. What started as a test of cosmetic longevity turned into an adorable love fest, proving something we knew all along: Lipstick isn't just a makeup product — it's a symbol of passion, a vehicle for self-confidence, and a hell of a lot of fun. Check them out in action in the slides ahead.
This story was originally published July 6, 2017.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.