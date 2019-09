Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Her Makeout-Proof Lipstick Routine

But it's not just about having the right pigment — or the right genetics. Huntington-Whitely also sticks to a daily routine to keep her signature lips plump and soft. She avoids lip scrubs , as she finds them to be too harsh, and instead exfoliates her lips with a towel after she showers. "Making sure that you gently rub or buff away any dead skin with the edge of the towel works well for me." she says. After that, she'll slather on a hydrating balm. "One of the first things I do while I'm doing my makeup or skin care is apply some kind of lip balm, like Aquaphor, and I'll just let that melt in," she says. "My lips are usually the last step when I apply makeup."