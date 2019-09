The One Thing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Facialist Uses On All Her Clients

When I first got to L.A. [trying to make it as a model], I kept getting put in music videos. I didn't actually know how to dance, so one day I just thought, I’m not supposed to be in music videos. I knew I wanted to work in a spa, so I went to school for massage first, then to be an esthetician. From there, I got a job working with a dermatologist, Dr. Erma Benitez, and that changed everything for me. Because I come from that background, my approach is a little more clinical. That's why I launched Retinol Reform: I was seeing so many people who used stronger retinols , and their skin looked amazing, but it can take you months to get your skin to where it's not peeling and sensitive and flaky. I thought, I have to make a better retinol.