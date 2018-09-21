I Tried A New LED Zit-Zapping Tool On My Acne — Here's How It Went

I'm fast-forwarding to day three, because on day two when I wake up, there isn't much of a difference as the redness is still there slightly, and the zits have gone down in size but are still a little bumpy. Here, though, they're more or less completely flat, so there isn't any inflammation that needs deflating. I take this picture in the evening, a good 12 hours after using the tool as part of my morning routine. It's the result I'm after and I pop the tool back in its box, continuing to use retinol and glycolic acid alternately each evening to fade the marks.