But nobody should go broke trying to chase the light-therapy dragon, nor should you assume that just because Jessica Alba swears by a fancy LED mask, it'll give you glowing A-lister skin, too. "I always think it's important to have a dermatologist on board to make sure that light therapy is really the best option for whatever your skin issue is," Dr. Zeichner says. "In some cases, LED light is not ideal and other lasers may be better; in other cases, a topical treatment is ideal." So unless you're absolutely certain you want to put your money where your LED mask is, give the $35 one a whirl and pocket the rest. $2,300 is a hell of a lot of money... and, come to think of it, might just cover the security deposit on that pre-war two-bedroom with the ornamental fireplace.