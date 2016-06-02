We Saw The Light

We gave both the mask and handheld options a go. They feel incredibly futuristic — and are pretty simple to use. Darden suggests using the mask on a clean, dry face for 20 minutes a few times a week. "Even three weekly treatments will make a huge improvement," she says. As for the handheld version, Dr. Glassman suggests daily three-minute sessions on each section you want to target. (That does add up, we know.)



Our only issue? The lights are bright. And, we mean, very bright. One editor [Ed. note: me] tried the Reverse and it was way too bright near the eyes. Even between the brows, the intensity was nearing headache territory. Another editor tried a mask and had the same complaint. This is probably why Darden puts special covers on her clients' eyes pre-treatment.

