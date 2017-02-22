The Dynamic Duo

Finally, the pièce de résistance: light therapy with a secret bonus.“Using the light after the facial and extractions helps to speed up healing, so you won’t have as much redness," she said. She tackled my clogged pores with minimal markings. Darden used LightStim (on the blue acne setting for me) for 20 minutes — although many go into the bed for 40 minutes instead. The goal? To build collagen and speed up healing for more than just your face. "It releases nitric oxide in your body," she says. Translation: Many believe that means less bruising and redness, increase blood flow, and even decreased arthritis and joint pain. Light therapy for aesthetics is still in its early stages and the LightStim bed is the first of its kind to be FDA-approved. But on to that secret bonus: microcurrent.