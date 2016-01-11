After five years of courtship, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are officially engaged. Their reps confirmed the news to E! on Sunday.
Not that we weren't guessing the relationship had already leveled up. The 28-year-old model arrived at last night's Golden Globes sporting a gorgeous engagement ring that sparkled almost as much as her shimmering gold dress.
The British couple purchased a $13-million mansion together last spring in Los Angeles. Though the two have typically kept quiet about their life together, around that same time Statham told Esquire that they definitely have a go-to- at home activity. "We get drunk and float around the swimming pool," he shared.
While we bet they will be keeping details about their upcoming nuptials close to the chest, one thing's for sure: The bride-to-be is going to be setting a new bar for wedding day looks. Congratulations to the happy couple.
