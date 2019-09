The Body Wipes That Finally Give You An Excuse Not To Shower

I use these wipes from Recess because I'm perpetually short on time, the public showers in my gym are untrustworthy, and I would rather feel semi-clean than not clean at all — so, I keep these in every bag I own. Formulated with hyaluronic acid (to moisturize), vitamin C (to brighten), caffeine (to reduce redness), chamomile (to calm and soothe), and eucalyptus (to stimulate skin repair) these alcohol-free, non-comedogenic wipes are a lazy person's dream. They're about the size of a dryer sheet, so depending on how dirty you are, you could probably cover the most important places (underarms, chest, underboobs ) with just one wipe. And something about the scent reminds me of a Clean Cotton Yankee Candle.