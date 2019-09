If you've never dabbled in acids before, be forewarned — there's an adjustment period. Sure, my skin is glowing now, but a few weeks ago, it was spotted with tiny pimples on my jawline, chin, and forehead. I was alarmed when my skin started to purge after just a few days of using the Beauty Shroom Exfoliating Acid Potion, but dermatologist Joshua Zeichner , MD, tells me it's normal: " Skin purging is a phenomenon where acne gets worse before it gets better because blockages within the pores are brought to the surface all at once," he says. This most often happens when you introduce topical retinoids or hydroxy acids into your routine, which work to "clean the pipes" in your skin, allowing oil and dead skin cells within the pore to come to a head, Dr. Zeichner explains.