You'll Think This Affordable Vegan Mascara Is Better Than Pricier Options

I have fine, stick-straight eyelashes that have a tendency to point straight down, which means I have high expectations from my mascara. Read: It needs to help my lashes hold a curl, boost volume, and wear seamlessly through the random temperature changes that come with living in New York City.
It's this checklist that has made it hard to find mascaras that fit the bill. It's also this checklist that makes me critical of any mascara that crosses my desk — including this one.
Last week, during a photoshoot, a coworker asked me to try Pacifica's Aquarian Gaze Mascara. I took one look at the tube and shook my head — I exclusively wear waterproof formulas (they're the only ones that manage to hold a curl) and this one is water-resistant. This is going to do nothing for me, I thought.
I tried it anyway — after some persuading — fully expecting my lashes to droop within the first thirty seconds. As you can probably guess, it didn't. In fact, just two coats of the mascara gave me long, defined, fanned-out lashes that stayed lifted all day (without a smudge in sight, too). The tapered, plastic bristles also made it easy to apply product to my hard-to-reach bottom lashes.
Needless to say, I ate my words. Sure, this mascara won't give you dramatic, falsie-looking lashes, but it's great for days when you want something natural, fluttery, and clump-free. Plus, it's infused with coconut oil, kept extract, and vitamin B to nourish lashes. Need I say more?
