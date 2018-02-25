The Multi-Use Balm That's Saved My Cuticles This Winter

Ninety percent of the time, I don’t believe in magic. But every once in awhile, I find the Hermione Granger inside of me swearing that magic is the only possible explanation for something out of the ordinary that happens. Take, for instance, a manicure that lasts well over a month — without a top coat. If that’s not magic, I don’t know what is. And when it comes to my horribly dry, rough cuticles, anything that can make them feel soft and moisturized in the long-term must be magical. It's certainly no "Felix Felicis," but Captain Blankenship Avocado & Peppermint Hand, Cuticle & Foot Balm is the one product that has done just that.
Similar to other multi-use balms, the formula is a thick wax that melts with the heat of your hands. But unlike others, this one doesn't leave you feeling all greasy and sticky. Once you rub it in, it glosses over dry spots and leaves the skin feeling smooth all day long. As someone who suffers from persistently dry hands, I usually find myself reaching for hand lotion multiple times throughout the day. But this balm is different. The blend of multiple oils and butters ensures that I only have to apply it once — and that I won't be picking at rough bits until they're painful and red.
The highlight of the product, though, is definitely the scent. Some cuticle creams go the lemon-scented route, which always inevitably smells like dishwashing liquid. But this smells like peppermint candy and a cozy home during the holiday season, thanks to a combination of peppermint, sweet orange, and myrrh essential oils.
So maybe the balm isn’t really magic, but genius formulating instead. All I know is that it's made my hands feel like they won't split open the minute a freezing gust of wind touches them, and that's about as close to magic as I can get without hopping on a train to Hogwarts.
