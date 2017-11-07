Breaking a nail is one of the most frustrating beauty blunders of them all. Suddenly, your perfect manicure is ruined and your jagged nail is catching on your cashmere sweater as you search for a quick fix. Missing nail files aside, if you're noticing more broken or split nails than you usually do, it might be time to revisit how you care for them.
Just like our hair and skin, our fingernails deserve an ample amount of attention to remain healthy. After all, the appearance of your nails can say a lot about your health. Ahead, our editors put together a few additional tips that have been proven to work. Here's to many pristine manicures in your future!