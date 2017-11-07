Story from Beauty

How To Get Nails So Healthy, People Will Mistake You For A Hand Model

Brianna Arps
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Lorenna Gomez-Sanchez.
Breaking a nail is one of the most frustrating beauty blunders of them all. Suddenly, your perfect manicure is ruined and your jagged nail is catching on your cashmere sweater as you search for a quick fix. Missing nail files aside, if you're noticing more broken or split nails than you usually do, it might be time to revisit how you care for them.
Just like our hair and skin, our fingernails deserve an ample amount of attention to remain healthy. After all, the appearance of your nails can say a lot about your health. Ahead, our editors put together a few additional tips that have been proven to work. Here's to many pristine manicures in your future!
Read These Stories Next:
How To Un-Wreck Your Nails
How To Kick Your Nail-Biting Habit Once & For All
Wrecked Your Nails With Acrylics? Here's Your SOS Guide